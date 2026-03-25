India Steps Up Mineral Discovery Efforts Amid Global Disruptions
India's government has directed states to expedite exploration projects, enhance coordination, and improve technology use to boost mineral security. Mines minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized involving startups and the private sector, aiming for a modern and efficient exploration ecosystem as critical mineral exploration ramps up.
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- India
India aims to strengthen its mineral exploration framework in response to global supply chain disruptions. The central government has instructed various states to hasten exploration projects and streamline approval processes. This move aligns with efforts to enhance the nation's critical minerals security.
At a recent National Mineral Exploration & Development Trust meeting, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy underscored technology's role in mineral discovery. He advocated for employing advanced technologies like AI, drone surveys, and modern beneficiation techniques to increase exploration efficiency and effectiveness.
Additionally, the involvement of startups and private exploration agencies is expected to inject innovation into the ecosystem, aligning with the Startup India initiative. The goal is to accelerate project execution, ensure critical mineral availability, and promote sustainable mineral development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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