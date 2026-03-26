Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Found Liable for Platform Dangers to Youth
Google and Meta have been found liable for creating platforms dangerous to kids and teens in a groundbreaking verdict. This may initiate a global reassessment of social media's impact on young people's mental health. Both companies face fines, with plans for appeal as criticism mounts against tech giants.
In a landmark decision, Google and Meta were held accountable for facilitating platforms deemed harmful to children's mental health. The verdict, reached on Wednesday, implicates the tech giants in a wider discourse about the ethical responsibilities of social media companies.
The jury judged Meta culpable for $4.2 million in damages, while Google is to pay $1.8 million. This finding echoes mounting global discontent with technology firms' influence over young users. Lawyers representing the plaintiff heralded the verdict as a significant stride in accountability within the tech industry.
Despite the adverse ruling, Meta and Google remain firm, declaring intent to challenge the verdict. The legal battle focuses on platform design rather than content, posing a distinct challenge for the companies' defense. As criticism builds, legislative efforts at the federal level have stagnated but remain active in numerous states.
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