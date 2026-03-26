India's Technological Leap: Leading the Deep-Tech Frontier
Ajay Kela, CEO of the Wadhwani Foundation, emphasizes India's potential to lead in technology diffusion. With deep-tech startups poised to boost job creation, India can leverage AI for transformative applications. Efforts focus on SMEs, upskilling, and strategic partnerships to foster job creation and drive innovation.
- Country:
- India
India stands at the cusp of a technological revolution, ready to take the lead in the diffusion of innovative deep-tech solutions, as stated by Ajay Kela, CEO of the Wadhwani Foundation. With national-scale technology use cases reaching end-users, India's role in global tech leadership appears promising.
In a recent interview with PTI, Kela highlighted the untapped potential of deep-tech startups in India as burgeoning job creators. He suggested that AI will prove most beneficial on the application layer, directly impacting the population. India's commitment to smaller AI models, potentially outpacing other nations' contributions, signifies a unique edge.
The Wadhwani Foundation aims to create 2.5 million jobs and enable 6 million placements through targeted training efforts by 2030. A strategic focus on SMEs, upskilling, and collaboration with institutions like IIT Bombay underpins this vision, ensuring India harnesses its IT heritage for future growth and innovation.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- technology
- AI
- startups
- SMEs
- job creation
- deep-tech
- Wadhwani Foundation
- innovation
- upskilling
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