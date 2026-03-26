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Exit of Top Counsel Marks New Challenge for Google in India

Bijoya Roy, Google's top legal counsel in India, has resigned after 16 months. Her departure comes amid growing regulatory challenges in this key market for Google, where the company faces antitrust cases and legal issues. Google's previous head of public policy also stepped down last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:17 IST
Exit of Top Counsel Marks New Challenge for Google in India

Google's top India counsel, Bijoya Roy, has stepped down after 16 months in the position, according to two insiders. Her resignation marks a high-profile exit at a time when the company faces mounting regulatory challenges in a crucial market lacking a government relations head.

Google's substantial presence in India is vital to its operations, as most smartphones in the country run on its Android OS, even amidst the growing presence of Apple. However, Google is embroiled in antitrust cases and legal battles over AI training, alongside strict content regulations enforced since February.

Roy left her role last month to pursue personal ventures, a source revealed. Both sources requested anonymity since the information is not officially public. Google and Roy declined to comment. Previously, Sreenivasa Reddy, Google's head of public policy in India, also resigned, leaving another critical role vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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