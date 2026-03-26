Exit of Top Counsel Marks New Challenge for Google in India

Google's top India counsel, Bijoya Roy, has stepped down after 16 months in the position, according to two insiders. Her resignation marks a high-profile exit at a time when the company faces mounting regulatory challenges in a crucial market lacking a government relations head.

Google's substantial presence in India is vital to its operations, as most smartphones in the country run on its Android OS, even amidst the growing presence of Apple. However, Google is embroiled in antitrust cases and legal battles over AI training, alongside strict content regulations enforced since February.

Roy left her role last month to pursue personal ventures, a source revealed. Both sources requested anonymity since the information is not officially public. Google and Roy declined to comment. Previously, Sreenivasa Reddy, Google's head of public policy in India, also resigned, leaving another critical role vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)