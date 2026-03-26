Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

In a significant technological leap for Indian agriculture, Annam.ai, housed at IIT Ropar, has taken steps to revolutionize farming through artificial intelligence. The initiative has seen the deployment of 100 advanced AI-driven weather stations across Punjab.

This groundbreaking network offers hyperlocal and real-time weather data at no cost, allowing farmers to make informed decisions on planting, irrigation, and crop protection. As climate-related risks loom, this data-driven approach promises to enhance farm productivity significantly.

Supported by the Union Ministry of Education, the program is set for a phased rollout across various Indian states. Regions like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are amongst those earmarked for future expansion, exemplifying a model for nationwide agricultural enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)