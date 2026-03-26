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Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

Annam.ai at IIT Ropar has launched 100 AI-powered weather stations in Punjab to create a scalable weather intelligence network across India. These stations offer real-time weather data for farmers, aiding in precise agricultural decisions while aiming to expand nationwide to improve productivity and reduce climate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:34 IST
Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant technological leap for Indian agriculture, Annam.ai, housed at IIT Ropar, has taken steps to revolutionize farming through artificial intelligence. The initiative has seen the deployment of 100 advanced AI-driven weather stations across Punjab.

This groundbreaking network offers hyperlocal and real-time weather data at no cost, allowing farmers to make informed decisions on planting, irrigation, and crop protection. As climate-related risks loom, this data-driven approach promises to enhance farm productivity significantly.

Supported by the Union Ministry of Education, the program is set for a phased rollout across various Indian states. Regions like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are amongst those earmarked for future expansion, exemplifying a model for nationwide agricultural enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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