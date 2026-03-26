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KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

KRAFTON India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop India's digital entertainment and gaming ecosystem. This partnership will focus on digital entertainment, esquests, AI technologies, and enabling start-ups to grow and innovate in the digital entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:06 IST
KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU
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In a landmark signing, KRAFTON India has joined forces with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade through a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement, signed in New Delhi, aims to drive growth and innovation in India's digital gaming and entertainment sector.

This strategic collaboration will see both organizations engage in activities such as innovation challenges, hackathons, and workshops to boost capabilities in interactive media, esports management, and AI applications. Their efforts will also support startups with industry exposure and collaboration opportunities in these fields.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, outlined the potential for India to emerge as a global hub for digital content creation. The partnership marks a pivotal step towards achieving this vision and enhancing the nation's competitive edge in the global digital entertainment marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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