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Anchorage Digital Expands with Tron's Blockchain Integration

Anchorage Digital, a U.S. federally regulated crypto platform, has announced the integration of Justin Sun's Tron blockchain into its network. This partnership aims to broaden Tron's access to U.S. investors, following Sun's recent settlement with the SEC. The move is seen as significant in institutionalizing cryptocurrency frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:31 IST
Anchorage Digital Expands with Tron's Blockchain Integration

Anchorage Digital, the United States' only federally chartered crypto bank, has announced its expansion by incorporating Justin Sun's Tron blockchain into its network. The move signifies a pivotal step toward increasing Tron's presence among American investors.

This agreement with Anchorage is a crucial regulatory feat for Sun, who, earlier this month, settled charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $10 million without admitting any wrongdoing. Anchorage Digital provides various services, including crypto custody and settlements, to financial institutions like hedge funds and other crypto entities.

By adding Tron on Anchorage Digital's regulated platform, the San Francisco-based crypto bank aims to strengthen institutional access, potentially driving wider U.S. adoption of Tron's tronix token. This collaboration also aligns with the goal to institutionalize crypto operations within the nation's regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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