A Dutch court has set a significant precedent in Europe by intervening in the operations of xAI, a company owned by Elon Musk, known for its AI chatbot Grok. The ruling prohibits the generation and distribution of non-consensual sexual imagery, impacting both adults and children.

The Amsterdam Court's preliminary judgment, which could influence future legal interpretations, mandates that xAI and Grok cease generating and distributing sexual imagery in the Netherlands without explicit consent. Failure to adhere to these rules may result in fines of up to 100,000 euros ($115,350) per day.

The case, initiated by Offlimits, a Dutch non-profit focused on combating online sexual abuse, underscores the increasing scrutiny of AI tools under the EU's Digital Services Act. European regulators are actively investigating the implications of AI technologies like Grok, as the European Parliament moves towards banning AI technologies that generate or manipulate sexually explicit content.