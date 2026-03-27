WhatsApp Revolutionizes iOS Experience with Dual Accounts and AI Enhancements

In a groundbreaking update, WhatsApp has announced new features for Apple iPhone users, allowing them to manage two accounts from a single device. This 'two accounts, one phone' feature, previously exclusive to Android, is now available on iOS.

WhatsApp is also embracing artificial intelligence by integrating Meta AI into chats. Users can enhance photos, adjust backgrounds, and draft message responses using the new AI tools, while maintaining chat privacy. However, not all users will have immediate access to these AI features.

To streamline transitions between devices, WhatsApp now supports chat history transfers from iOS to Android. New predictive sticker suggestions promise to enhance communication, rounding off a comprehensive update aimed at improving user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)