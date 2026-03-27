OnePlus India: Rooted in Community with Enhanced Services

OnePlus India has announced a significant enhancement in its after-sales service capacity, increasing the number of authorized service centers from 400 to over 600. This 50% expansion, effective April 2026, will spread across 500 cities, making services more accessible, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

By bolstering its direct-to-consumer channels, OnePlus aims to deepen its engagement with its core community of tech enthusiasts in India. The initiative promises reduced travel distances, wait times, and improved service quality with genuine spare parts and trained technicians.

In alignment with its expansion plans, OnePlus will debut the Nord 6 on April 7th, targeting ambitious users seeking uncompromised performance. The company remains committed to product development and community initiatives, solidifying its dedication to the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)