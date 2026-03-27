Boosting Innovation: Government's Strategic Investments in Tech Startups

The Indian government has embarked on a strategic venture to bolster the technology sector by investing Rs 257.77 crore under the Electronics Development Fund (EDF). These funds, placed in eight Daughter funds, have provided crucial financial backing to 128 startups and companies.

Spearheaded by Canbank Venture Capital Funds Ltd, acting as the fund manager, with oversight from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, this initiative is designed to underpin emerging technologies, notably in electronics and IT.

As of February 2026, significant employment and innovation strides have been achieved, with the supported firms generating over 22,700 jobs and acquiring more than 300 intellectual properties, primarily centered in Bangalore. The effort underscores the government's commitment to nurturing a robust tech environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)