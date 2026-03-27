Omax Autos Ltd Fends Off Ransomware Attack on IT Systems

Auto components producer Omax Autos Ltd revealed on Friday a ransomware attack targeted its IT infrastructure. The initial cyber security concerns surfaced on March 26, 2026, and have now been verified as a ransomware breach.

The company assured investors that its core systems and operations remain unaffected. Omax Autos is currently assessing the potential damage or impact of this security incident while a comprehensive investigation is conducted.

Omax Autos is actively monitoring the situation and reinforcing its cybersecurity measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)