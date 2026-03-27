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Omax Autos Ltd Fends Off Ransomware Attack on IT Systems

Omax Autos Ltd confirmed a ransomware attack on its IT infrastructure. Initial suspicions surfaced on March 26, 2026. The incident hasn't affected core systems, and an investigation is underway. The company is implementing measures to enhance cybersecurity and prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:42 IST
Omax Autos Ltd Fends Off Ransomware Attack on IT Systems
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Auto components producer Omax Autos Ltd revealed on Friday a ransomware attack targeted its IT infrastructure. The initial cyber security concerns surfaced on March 26, 2026, and have now been verified as a ransomware breach.

The company assured investors that its core systems and operations remain unaffected. Omax Autos is currently assessing the potential damage or impact of this security incident while a comprehensive investigation is conducted.

Omax Autos is actively monitoring the situation and reinforcing its cybersecurity measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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