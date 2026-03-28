Iran's Dilemma: To Respond or Not to U.S. Proposals

An Iranian senior official condemned U.S. attacks on Friday, labeling the juxtaposition of aggression and calls for dialogue as 'intolerable.' This criticism emerged amid ongoing assaults on Iran's industrial and nuclear infrastructure, complicating diplomatic negotiations.

The Iranian response to U.S. proposals had been anticipated to surface by Friday or Saturday. However, uncertainty lingers due to the simultaneous military actions, leading to Iran's indecision on its next diplomatic step.

Tehran remains in a state of deliberation, assessing its stance in light of conflicting signals from Washington, as the geopolitical tension exacerbates complexities around potential dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)