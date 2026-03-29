AMD's Helios GPU Platform: A Game-Changer in AI Data Centers
AMD is launching its Helios GPU-based computing platform aimed at boosting AI capabilities globally, with deployments starting in 2026. Collaborating with TCS, AMD seeks to establish a scalable, open-system data center ecosystem in India. The platform will compete with Nvidia's offerings while supporting massive AI data projects.
- Country:
- India
AMD, a leader in chip technology, is set to deploy its latest GPU-based computing platform, Helios, across multiple countries, including India, by late 2026. This groundbreaking platform aims to meet the surging demand for AI and enhanced data center capacity worldwide, according to top executives.
With the capacity to integrate up to 72 MI455X accelerators in a single rack, Helios promises significant AI computing power while fostering open architecture data centers. This approach contrasts with the proprietary systems of competitors, notably Nvidia, whose dominance AMD aims to challenge.
In collaboration with TCS, AMD plans to design an AI-ready data center infrastructure capitalizing on India's substantial talent pool. Major firms like Google and Microsoft are also investing heavily in Indian data centers, pushing the nation's tech infrastructure significantly forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AMD
- Helios
- GPU
- AI
- data center
- India
- TCS
- Nvidia
- open architecture
- digital infrastructure
ALSO READ
I am deeply grateful to Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to 1 crore Indians living, working there: PM on West Asia war.
Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre at XLRI
Decade of Change: Naxalism's Decline in India
Great Indian Bustard Conservation: Unraveling Historical Efforts and Recent Success
Conservation Controversy: The Saga of the Great Indian Bustard