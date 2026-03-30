Race to the Moon: NASA's Artemis Mission Takes a Giant Leap

NASA is preparing to make history again with its Artemis II mission, marking the first crewed journey to the moon in over five decades.

This pivotal mission, involving a crew of U.S. and Canadian astronauts, seeks to re-establish American dominance in space exploration as China rapidly advances its own lunar ambitions.

The endeavor not only tests NASA technology for future missions but also lays the groundwork for potential commercial lunar ventures by involving multiple private companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)