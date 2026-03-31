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Indian Startups Unite to Tackle Space Debris

Two Indian space startups, Pixxel and Cosmoserve, have partnered to advance technology aimed at removing space debris. Pixxel will supply a satellite bus for Cosmoserve's demonstration mission to capture and remove obsolete satellites. This collaboration reflects a commitment to sustainable space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:48 IST
Indian Startups Unite to Tackle Space Debris
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to tackle the growing issue of space debris, two Indian startups, Pixxel and Cosmoserve, have announced a strategic partnership. The Bengaluru-based spacecraft manufacturer Pixxel will provide a satellite bus for Cosmoserve's upcoming mission.

This mission aims to capture and remove defunct satellites, a major concern for the space industry due to potential collisions that could impair vital services.

Pixxel's CEO, Awais Ahmed, emphasized the importance of responsible space stewardship, and Cosmoserve's Dr. Chiranjeevi Phanindra B acknowledged Pixxel's engineering expertise as key to their mission's potential success.

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