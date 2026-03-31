R Systems Bolsters Leadership with Farooq Ahmad's Appointment

R Systems International Limited, a leader in digital product engineering, has announced the appointment of Farooq Ahmad as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Based in California, Ahmad will be responsible for propelling global sales and strengthening the company's market position.

The appointment comes as global organizations increasingly seek strategic partners to integrate AI for enterprise-wide deployments. Ahmad's role will focus on deepening R Systems' enterprise footprint and enabling clients to achieve scalable real-world outcomes.

With nearly three decades of IT services experience, Ahmad joins from Brillio and previously held leadership roles at HCL Technologies. His appointment underscores R Systems' commitment to bolstering its leadership team and leveraging its engineering culture for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)