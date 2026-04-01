Apple's 50-Year Evolution: From Circuit Board to Tech Titan

Apple Inc., co-founded by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in 1976, celebrates a milestone 50th anniversary this Wednesday. The company, which turned the personal computer and smartphone into everyday essentials, is now confronting challenges from formidable competitors in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence.

Even as rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft pour billions into AI advancement, Apple's product lineup, especially the newest iPhone series, continues to enjoy high demand. However, delays in AI feature integration, such as a revamped Siri, raise questions about Apple's readiness in the AI era.

While Apple's stock has lagged since the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022, its revenue from services and emerging markets remain significant growth drivers. As the tech industry evolves, the question remains whether Apple's unique business model can maintain its dominance against growing AI competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)