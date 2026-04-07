Western Firms in Riyadh Brace as Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

In response to escalating tensions and potential threats from Iran, some Western and Saudi companies in Riyadh have extended work-from-home advisories. This precautionary measure comes amid concerns over Iran's threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies.

The advisories, issued via email and text on Monday and Tuesday, affect employees working in key business districts such as King Abdullah Financial District and Faisaliah Tower. These areas host offices for U.S. banking and tech giants like Microsoft and Apple, alongside prominent Saudi firms.

Saudi Arabia, which has intercepted numerous Iranian drone and rocket attacks since hostilities began, remains on high alert. The recent interception of seven ballistic missiles targeting its Eastern Region underlines ongoing security threats. Iran, reportedly, remains defiant, with its semi-official Fars news agency claiming attacks on Saudi petrochemical complexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)