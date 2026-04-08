Ukraine Urges U.S. Action Against Russia Amid Hormuz Ceasefire
Ukraine's Foreign Minister welcomes a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran and urges similar decisive actions from Washington to compel Moscow to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has expressed approval of the recently agreed ceasefire between the United States and Iran, along with the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X, previously known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
In his statement, Sybiha called for equal resolve from Washington to address the ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasizing the need for American decisiveness to push for a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war.
Sybiha's comments reflect Ukraine's broader strategy to enlist international pressure to end the conflict that has troubled the nation for years, urging global powers to bolster efforts to stop the aggression.
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