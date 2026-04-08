SpaceX's IPO Set to Redefine Valuation Standards

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a monumental initial public offering (IPO), seeking a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation. If achieved, this would position SpaceX as the sixth most-valuable publicly listed company in the U.S., surpassing established giants like Meta Platforms and Berkshire Hathaway.

SpaceX's value is deeply rooted in its thriving Starlink satellite network, which boasts over 10 million subscribers, and its revolutionary launch business. The consistent success in deploying satellites gives it an unparalleled edge, as competitors face bottlenecks in launch access.

While some investor skepticism remains, driven by unconventional valuation metrics, the company's ongoing innovations and Musk's visionary leadership keep the interest alive. SpaceX's combination of proven ventures and emerging possibilities like Starship and xAI propels it towards redefining norms in the space technology arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)