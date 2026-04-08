BWF Trials Synthetic Shuttlecocks Amid Feather Shortage

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has embarked on a strategic initiative to incorporate synthetic feather shuttlecocks in select grade three and junior international tournaments. This bold move is driven by escalating costs and shortages in traditional shuttlecock materials like duck and goose feathers, largely due to the sport's increasing global appeal.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund previously downplayed the severity of these issues but admitted that addressing supply chain hurdles and accelerating the development of synthetic alternatives are imperative. In response, the BWF plans to rigorously assess the quality and performance of these synthetic alternatives in higher-level competitions to ensure their flight and playability meet current standards.

The BWF announced that the trials would meticulously gather performance data from manufacturers and solicit feedback from players, technical officials, and event organizers, marking a comprehensive effort to secure the future of shuttlecock supplies in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)