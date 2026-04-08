BonV Aero Takes Flight: Launching Odisha's Drone Manufacturing Hub

BonV Aero, a pioneering drone startup, has announced the initiation of its ambitious Rs 300-crore UAV manufacturing facility in Khordha, Odisha. This development marks a significant expansion in the company's strategic investments in the state, enhancing its portfolio with a new advanced assembly line and a dedicated drone park.

The facility, which spreads across 2.5 acres, is poised to transform Odisha into a premier hub for UAV manufacturing and aerospace innovation in India. It will feature an integrated suite of capabilities, including a center of excellence, an industrial skilling center, and the state's first-ever drone park designed to foster innovation and testing.

In addition to the infrastructure, BonV Aero is committed to boosting local expertise by establishing a remote pilot training organization. This initiative aims to cultivate certified drone pilots for the burgeoning UAV industry. The groundbreaking event also saw the display of BonV's flagship aerial platforms, underscoring their cutting-edge capabilities in various mission-critical scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)