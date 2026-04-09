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AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation

The 'AdhyAI: AI Summit' at IIT BHU emphasized the role of AI in nation-building and the importance of responsible innovation. Over 350 delegates, including key leaders, discussed the future of AI in India, emphasizing the need for a balance between technology and human-centric development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:10 IST
AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The AdhyAI: AI Summit concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), focusing on artificial intelligence's role in nation-building and the urgent need for responsible innovation strategies.

The event, hosted by Think India, Meta, Uttar Pradesh IT and Electronics Department, and IIT BHU, attracted over 350 delegates. Manindra Agrawal, the chief guest and Director of IIT Kanpur, suggested establishing a 'Cognitive Gym' to maintain original thinking in the burgeoning AI age.

Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma highlighted governmental efforts to use AI in bridging the digital divide and resolving rural issues. Amit Patra of IIT BHU and Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi of Banaras Hindu University emphasized India's vast potential in AI, advocating for responsible AI usage. The summit underscored India's emerging position as a global AI leader, focusing on human-centric and language-inclusive AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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