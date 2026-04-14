Dr. B R Ambedkar: Visionary Behind India's Nation-Building
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrates Dr. B R Ambedkar's influence on nation-building, emphasizing his principles of equality, justice, and social transformation. Birla highlights Ambedkar's commitment to education, women's empowerment, and the Constitution, underscoring his enduring impact on India's socio-economic fabric.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded Dr. B R Ambedkar for his pivotal role in nation-building, during a program organized by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.
He emphasized Ambedkar's principles of equality, justice, and social transformation, which continue to guide India today.
Birla highlighted Ambedkar's legacy in education and empowerment, underscoring his vision of an inclusive society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education: The Beacon of Social Transformation
Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Educational and Sports Infrastructure Development
Reviving Ambedkar's Vision: Punjab's Educational Push
Ambedkar's Legacy: A Beacon for Women's Empowerment and Social Justice
Push for Women's Empowerment: Naidu Urges Support for Reservation Amendments