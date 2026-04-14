Dr. B R Ambedkar: Visionary Behind India's Nation-Building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded Dr. B R Ambedkar for his pivotal role in nation-building, during a program organized by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

He emphasized Ambedkar's principles of equality, justice, and social transformation, which continue to guide India today.

Birla highlighted Ambedkar's legacy in education and empowerment, underscoring his vision of an inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)