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Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon.com has announced that its pharmacy unit will stock Eli Lilly's new weight-loss pill at kiosks within its primary care clinics, offering same-day delivery. While GLP-1 medications are delivered by Amazon Pharmacy, only non-refrigerated versions are available in kiosks. The company plans to expand delivery services to more areas by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST
Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon.com has taken a significant step to enhance its pharmacy services by introducing Eli Lilly's new weight-loss pill, which will be stocked at kiosks within its primary care clinics. These kiosks will facilitate the same-day delivery of the medication, benefitting from the fact that the pills do not require refrigeration.

Amazon Pharmacy's expansion into GLP-1 medications began in 2021, yet injectable versions remained absent from kiosks due to refrigeration needs. 'The lack of cold storage requirements for the pills allows broader access and safe storage,' explained Tanvi Patel, a vice president at Amazon Pharmacy.

Currently, about half of Amazon's U.S. customers have access to same-day delivery, with plans to reach more areas, especially underserved towns, by the end of 2026. This service is available for medications ordered through Eli Lilly's LillyDirect platform, further supported by prescribing partners such as WeightWatchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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