Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon.com has taken a significant step to enhance its pharmacy services by introducing Eli Lilly's new weight-loss pill, which will be stocked at kiosks within its primary care clinics. These kiosks will facilitate the same-day delivery of the medication, benefitting from the fact that the pills do not require refrigeration.

Amazon Pharmacy's expansion into GLP-1 medications began in 2021, yet injectable versions remained absent from kiosks due to refrigeration needs. 'The lack of cold storage requirements for the pills allows broader access and safe storage,' explained Tanvi Patel, a vice president at Amazon Pharmacy.

Currently, about half of Amazon's U.S. customers have access to same-day delivery, with plans to reach more areas, especially underserved towns, by the end of 2026. This service is available for medications ordered through Eli Lilly's LillyDirect platform, further supported by prescribing partners such as WeightWatchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)