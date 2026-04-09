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OPPO F33 Pro: Redefining smartphone photography in India

OPPO India is launching the F33 Pro on April 15, 2026, offering a 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with a 100° Field of View, the widest in its class, and various innovative features designed for the selfie generation in India. Its redesigned camera module and build promise a fresh user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:20 IST
OPPO F33 Pro: Redefining smartphone photography in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the mid-range smartphone landscape, OPPO India announced the upcoming launch of its F33 Series, including the trailblazing F33 Pro model. Slated for release on April 15, 2026, this new offering is packed with features to captivate India's smartphone users, especially the selfie-loving demographic.

The F33 Pro, distinguished by its segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with a 100° Field of View, stands out as a leader in capturing stunning group selfies with unparalleled ease. It's crafted using industry-leading technology, such as the AI Groupfie Expert, along with a rear main camera featuring the robust OV50D40 sensor for photos rich in detail and clarity.

In terms of design, the F33 Pro marks the debut of the Starry Sea Lens Module and introduces unique imaging features, like Dual-View Video and the Popout function for creative compositions. The device's aesthetic appeal is amplified by its four available finishes - Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red, all constructed with intelligent engineering for superior durability.

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