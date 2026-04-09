Ather Energy's Electrifying Expansion: Doubling Experience Centres Nationwide
Ather Energy has nearly doubled its Experience Centres to over 700 across India, significantly boosting its market share nationwide. This expansion has been crucial in reaching new markets and segments. The company attributes its growth to its aggressive retail network expansion strategy over the past financial year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a remarkable expansion, almost doubling its Experience Centres to over 700 throughout India during the last financial year.
This strategic move has been instrumental in driving the company's market growth and enhancing its presence across both established and new markets.
According to Ather's Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela, the increased retail footprint has significantly contributed to a national market share rise to 18.7% by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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