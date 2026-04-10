India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Milestone
India’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, marks a major advancement in nuclear technology, celebrated by international agencies. The reactor achieved first criticality, signaling a move towards fuel sustainability and the next stages of India's nuclear program, with aspirations for significant energy production by 2031.
- Country:
- United States
India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has reached a significant milestone in the country's nuclear program, receiving acclaim from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Director-General Rafael Grossi of IAEA hailed the reactor's first criticality as crucial for sustainable fuel usage and the future of nuclear energy. The global community, including the International Energy Agency (IEA), views this achievement as a substantial technological advance.
The PFBR is expected to revolutionize nuclear fuel usage by paving the way for a closed fuel cycle, enhancing India's nuclear capacity dramatically by 2031 with an ambitious nuclear energy mission to produce 100 GW.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Expands Global Health Impact with Nuclear Science Breakthroughs
IAEA and ICTP Open Applications for 2026 Nuclear Stakeholder Engagement School
India's Nuclear Milestone: Kalpakkam's Reactor Revolution
IAEA Confirms Fukushima Water Discharge Meets Safety Standards as Japan Releases 19th Batch
PM Narendra Modi handed over thousands of acres to corporate houses in Assam: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.