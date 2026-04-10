India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Milestone

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has reached a significant milestone in the country's nuclear program, receiving acclaim from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Director-General Rafael Grossi of IAEA hailed the reactor's first criticality as crucial for sustainable fuel usage and the future of nuclear energy. The global community, including the International Energy Agency (IEA), views this achievement as a substantial technological advance.

The PFBR is expected to revolutionize nuclear fuel usage by paving the way for a closed fuel cycle, enhancing India's nuclear capacity dramatically by 2031 with an ambitious nuclear energy mission to produce 100 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)