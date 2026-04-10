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AI Cyber Threat Warning Sparks High-Level Banking Summit

Top U.S. financial leaders met to address the cybersecurity risks posed by Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos. The meeting aimed to alert banks of potential vulnerabilities and coordinate defenses against cyber threats. Access to Mythos remains restricted, with significant discussions ongoing between Anthropic and the U.S. government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 07:29 IST
AI Cyber Threat Warning Sparks High-Level Banking Summit
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have raised the alarm at an emergency meeting with top bank CEOs over the potential cyber threats posed by Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos. The high-profile meeting occurred this week in Washington.

The Mythos AI model, launched by Anthropic but withheld from broad release, has raised concerns due to its capability to identify and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities across all major operating systems and browsers. Banks were urged to implement defensive measures immediately.

Access to Mythos is limited to around 40 tech companies like Microsoft and Google, with ongoing government talks about the model's capabilities. Influential banking figures attended the meeting, though some, like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, were absent. Officials have yet to comment on this significant cyber risk meeting.

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