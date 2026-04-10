Noida Hosts Pivotal Electronica India 2026: A Hub of Innovation and Growth

The opening of electronica India 2026 in Greater Noida spotlighted strategic efforts to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading electronics hub. The inauguration, attended by key government dignitaries, marked a significant confluence of policy direction and business intent.

Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna, UP's Finance Minister, emphasized the state's progression into a stable investment destination, while Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics, highlighted initiatives like PLI to enhance India's manufacturing capability. Their statements underscored the state's commitment to industrial growth, backed by robust policies and infrastructure.

Rohit Sharma's introduction as the brand ambassador for the event broadened industry visibility. Participation from over 50 countries reflects the global interest in India's electronics ecosystem, with over 60,000 participants joining the Greater Noida edition, underscoring its role as a crucial meeting point for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)