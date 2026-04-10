InstaTrace Revolutionizes India's Fruit Market Transparency

Superplum has unveiled InstaTrace™, a pioneering digital intelligence tool transforming transparency in India's fruit market. Unique QR codes on each fruit pack offer consumers insights into the journey and safety of their purchases, from farm to shelf.

This innovation addresses the country's $100 billion fruit industry that previously lacked consumer transparency. Next to the verified data on pesticide safety, InstaTrace also reveals the name, photograph, and experience of the farmer, presenting a comprehensive intelligence report for each batch.

InstaTrace, part of Superplum's mission for safer and more transparent fruit, showcases the company's advanced supply chain. This includes cold rooms and proprietary technology, aiming to deliver premium, traceable fruit nationwide.