Battle over Social Media: Meta Faces Lawsuit for Addictive Features

Meta Platforms is facing a legal challenge from Massachusetts' attorney general, who claims that the parent company of Facebook and Instagram deliberately created features to make young users addicted. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's ruling highlighted this as the first state high court case evaluating whether federal law shields such companies from liability.

This follows a significant trial where a Los Angeles jury determined Meta and Google's negligence in harmful platform design affecting young people, leading to a $6 million award to a young woman addicted since childhood. In another case, Meta faced a $375 million penalty for misleading users and enabling exploitation, as per New Mexico's attorney general's lawsuit.

The Massachusetts case, led by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, represents a broader movement with 34 states litigating against Meta. The allegations include profit-driven psychological tactics via Instagram's features that exploit fears, revealing an internal struggle over user safety contrasted with executives' actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)