Green Light for Counter-Drone Lasers Along the Border

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reached an agreement with the Pentagon, enabling the use of counter-drone lasers along the U.S. southern border, as confirmed on Friday. This development ensures that further airspace shutdowns, like those earlier this year, are not anticipated.

The FAA and the Defense Department have collaboratively outlined the necessary safety measures to be employed during the operation of these lasers, aimed at safeguarding travelers. A prior precautionary closure of Texas airspace took place after the deployment of anti-drone lasers forced the El Paso airport to shut down temporarily in February.

A demonstration at the White Sands Missile Range last month helped convince the FAA that these systems could function safely. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized that their decision followed a thorough safety risk assessment, stating the initiative poses no heightened risk to the public. The FAA remains dedicated to working with partners to keep the National Airspace System secure while addressing the evolving drone threat landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)