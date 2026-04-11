Tesla’s Self-Driving Software Gains European Approval: A Leap Towards the Future

The Netherlands' RDW has greenlit Tesla's driver-assistance software, Full Self-Driving Supervised, making it the first European nation to approve the technology. The software oversees most driving tasks under human supervision on highways and city streets, potentially paving the way for broader European acceptance.

"Proper use of this driver assistance system makes a positive contribution to road safety," stated RDW, following 18 months of thorough testing. The approval is a significant step for Tesla, aligning with its growth strategy as it looks to expand the reach of its AI-driven self-driving software across Europe.

Tesla announced on social media platform X its intent to roll out the technology in the Netherlands promptly. Despite facing consumer lawsuits and federal investigations in the U.S., Tesla is optimistic that the European adoption will bolster vehicle sales and advance its vision of a robotaxi future.

(With inputs from agencies.)