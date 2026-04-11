Elon Musk's SpaceX has reported a massive loss of nearly $5 billion, despite generating over $18.5 billion in revenue in 2025. The report, published by The Information, has yet to be confirmed by Reuters, as the company remains unresponsive to inquiries outside normal business hours.

The successful return of NASA's Artemis II mission signaled a historic achievement. The spacecraft and its crew made a safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, concluding humanity's longest lunar journey in over fifty years. The mission has inspired widespread fascination across politically diverse spectators, fostering a unified sense of hope and wonder.

Meanwhile, a different story unfolded in Uganda's Kibale National Park. Researchers witnessed unprecedented violence as the Ngogo chimpanzee group split and started deadly attacks. This division led to the demise of 28 members, marking the first known instance of such a behavioral shift among wild chimpanzees.

(With inputs from agencies.)