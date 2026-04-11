E-Summit 26: Igniting Innovation at IIT Ropar

The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar kick-started its annual entrepreneurship and innovation event, E-Summit 26, on Saturday with an inspirational message from the director, Rajeev Ahuja. During the inauguration, Ahuja highlighted the accomplishments of IIT Ropar in fostering deep-tech entrepreneurship, having incubated over 450 startups, symbolizing the increasing confidence of young innovators.

Ahuja urged students and researchers to embrace innovation and research over traditional approaches, lauding the government's continuous support for nurturing a dynamic startup culture through initiatives like Startup India. He emphasized the energy and pioneering spirit reflected at the summit, which aligns with the institute's mission.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of the Technology Development Board, outlined the benefits of the Research and Development and Innovation Fund, providing practical insights on how emerging startups can avail themselves of grants and financial assistance. Pathak described E-Summit 26 as a launchpad for the next generation of Indian tech enterprises, praising the efforts of students and volunteers involved.