The Russian Soyuz-5 launch vehicle is in its final testing phase, poised to revolutionize future space endeavors, as confirmed by Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos. The announcement comes as Russia marks the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight.

NASA's Artemis II mission successfully returned after a groundbreaking journey to the moon, stirring a sense of unity and wonder among Americans amid political tensions. The mission showcases the U.S.'s renewed dedication to space exploration.

SpaceX is making waves in the space industry as it begins equipment installation at its Texas facility, with aims to start production by year-end. This development, alongside its $1.75 trillion valuation attempts, highlights SpaceX's innovative approach in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)