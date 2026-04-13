Ola Electric Launches S1 X+ 5.2 kWh Scooter with 4680 Bharat Cell Tech

Ola Electric has announced the launch of their latest electric scooter, the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999, powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell.

This launch aims to make high-performance electric vehicle technology accessible to a larger audience by leveraging the company's vertically integrated capabilities.

The S1 X+ 5.2 kWh offers impressive performance metrics, including a 320 km IDC range and a top speed of 125 km/h, positioning it as a significant step in Ola Electric's strategy to democratize electric vehicles in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)