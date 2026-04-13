Ola Electric Launches S1 X+ 5.2 kWh Scooter with 4680 Bharat Cell Tech
Ola Electric has unveiled the new S1 X+ 5.2 kWh scooter featuring the 4680 Bharat Cell, priced at Rs 1,29,999. This marks a push towards mass-market adoption of its cell technology, highlighting the company's vertical integration achievements in cell development, battery engineering, and manufacturing scalability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric has announced the launch of their latest electric scooter, the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999, powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell.
This launch aims to make high-performance electric vehicle technology accessible to a larger audience by leveraging the company's vertically integrated capabilities.
The S1 X+ 5.2 kWh offers impressive performance metrics, including a 320 km IDC range and a top speed of 125 km/h, positioning it as a significant step in Ola Electric's strategy to democratize electric vehicles in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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