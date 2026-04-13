UK Considers Social Media Restrictions for Youth

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on social media giants Instagram and TikTok to curb addictive scrolling for young users, emphasizing the growing necessity to limit children's exposure to endless video content.

Starmer, speaking to BBC Radio, highlighted the ongoing consultations on potential bans for users under 16, stressing that the addictive mechanisms of these platforms are of significant concern.

Following Australia's ban on social media usage for those under 16, the UK government is actively seeking feedback from parents and teenagers to evaluate measures like curfews and time restrictions, with a consultation deadline set for May 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)