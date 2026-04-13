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Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Over 100 humanoid robots showcased at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center displayed a range of abilities from singing to catching suspects. Leading Chinese manufacturers highlighted the latest advancements in robotics, as they move toward creating more human-like machines for diverse applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:43 IST
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo
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At the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, over a hundred humanoid robots took the stage, captivating audiences with their advanced capabilities. From singing and conversing in multiple languages to performing sports and even security demonstrations, these robots showcased a glimpse into the future of technology.

AGIBOT Innovation, a prominent Chinese robot manufacturer, stood out with its X2 Ultra model, which was capable of emotional interactions and serving as a companion to both young and elderly individuals. Such advancements underscore China's ambitious plans to lead in global technology development, with its focus on humanoid robots.

China's strategic move in robotics isn't just about innovation; it's about leveraging low-cost engineering and collaborative growth. As companies gradually shift toward more lifelike robots, the potential for these humanoid machines expands into unique sectors like customer service and tour guiding, hinting at a transformative technological era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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