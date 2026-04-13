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GE Aerospace's Indian Expansion: Transforming Defense with Local Maintenance Facilities

GE Aerospace has solidified a contract with the Indian Air Force to establish a local maintenance facility for F404-IN20 jet engines, primarily used in the Tejas light combat aircraft. This strategic move aims to enhance India's defense sustainment efforts, reduce reliance on overseas repairs, and improve operational turnaround times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:56 IST
GE Aerospace's Indian Expansion: Transforming Defense with Local Maintenance Facilities
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US defense giant GE Aerospace has confirmed a new contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish a maintenance facility for its F404-IN20 jet engines, powering the Tejas light combat aircraft fleet.

This new facility will be managed by the IAF with support from GE Aerospace, aiming to boost India's local defense sustainment efforts and cut dependency on foreign repair services. Once operational, it will significantly enhance turnaround times for engine maintenance.

Concerns have been raised over GE Aerospace's delivery delays for the F404-IN20 engines. Meanwhile, the Indian government has recently secured major contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to expand the IAF's Tejas fleet, aiming to strengthen India's defensive capabilities amid a decline in fighter squadron numbers.

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