Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic is engaging with the Trump administration to discuss its cutting-edge AI model Mythos, despite tensions with the Pentagon. The dispute over how the military might use Anthropic's AI tools resulted in the company being labeled a supply-chain risk by the Pentagon last month, effectively banning its use.

Co-founder Jack Clark emphasized the company's commitment to national security, stating that government transparency is crucial. Speaking at the Semafor World Economy event, he asserted, "We have a narrow contracting dispute, but our commitment to national security remains strong. We're actively discussing Mythos and future models with government officials."

The specifics of Anthropic's discussions with the U.S. government remain unclear. Announced in April, Mythos is described as highly adept at coding and autonomous tasks, with potential cybersecurity implications. A recent federal appeals court decision upheld Anthropic's blacklisting by the Pentagon, aligning with the Trump administration's stance.