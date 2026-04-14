Massive Data Breach Hits Rockstar Games: ShinyHunters Strike Again

The notorious hacking group ShinyHunters has announced another significant cyber attack, claiming to have stolen approximately 80 million business records from Rockstar Games, the creators of Grand Theft Auto.

According to the cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch, the group's bold claim was made on their website over the weekend. The breach allegedly occurred through compromised data from Anodot, an AI-powered analytics platform, affecting Rockstar's account with the data management company Snowflake.

Despite the alarming scale of the theft, a spokesperson for Rockstar Games downplayed its impact, stating that only non-material company information was accessed, posing no threat to the brand or its players. Investigations are ongoing as the tech industry assesses the broader implications of this data heist.