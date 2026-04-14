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Novo Nordisk Leverages AI in Weight-Loss Drug Race

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations, aiming to enhance drug discovery, manufacturing, and commercial processes. This strategic move seeks to bolster their position against competitors like Eli Lilly in the booming weight-loss drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:41 IST
Novo Nordisk Leverages AI in Weight-Loss Drug Race
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Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, has teamed up with OpenAI to infuse artificial intelligence into its business operations. The collaboration seeks to enhance drug discovery, manufacturing, and commercial procedures to gain a competitive edge in the thriving weight-loss drug industry.

The drugmaker, known for products like Wegovy and Ozempic, aims to utilise OpenAI's technology to analyse complex datasets and pinpoint promising drug candidates, ultimately improving efficiency across various stages of drug development and distribution. Despite AI's potential in streamlining processes, experts note it hasn't yet fully delivered on finding groundbreaking new molecules.

As Eli Lilly gains traction with recent U.S. approval for its weight-loss pill, Novo Nordisk is exploring AI to reclaim its market position. CEO Mike Doustdar emphasises that the initiative is about enhancing, not replacing, their workforce, and OpenAI's tools will help increase productivity and operational speed while reducing future staffing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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