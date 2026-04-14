Russia's Temporary Internet Blackout: Security Over Convenience

The Kremlin has defended its recent internet restrictions as necessary, despite acknowledging the disruption they have caused. Officials maintain that these measures are crucial for security and are only temporary.

Moscow experienced a nearly three-week shutdown of mobile internet in March. The restrictions aim to prevent potential threats, such as Ukrainian drones potentially using the internet to coordinate attacks. Authorities have also increased efforts to block apps like Telegram and VPNs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the measures do not reflect a regressive stance but are essential for security in the current climate. He assured that normal internet access would resume once the security situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)