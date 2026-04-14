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Matrix Geo Solutions Set to Transform Narmada Parikrama with State-of-the-Art Survey

Matrix Geo Solutions has partnered with the Madhya Pradesh government for a Narmada Parikrama Survey, utilizing drones, aircraft, and helicopters. The project, valued at over 5 crore INR, aims to improve pilgrimage infrastructure and promote tourism while maintaining ecological and cultural balance along the Narmada river corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:50 IST
Matrix Geo Solutions Set to Transform Narmada Parikrama with State-of-the-Art Survey
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Matrix Geo Solutions, a prominent technology firm, announced its collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government for an extensive survey of the Narmada Parikrama. Using cutting-edge drones, aircraft, and helicopters, the survey is aimed at enhancing state government projects.

The mandate, worth Rs 5,14,16,000, will unfold over six months, covering approximately 2,400 square kilometers along the Narmada river corridor. This initiative seeks to bolster pilgrimage infrastructure, advance eco-tourism, and sustain the environmental and cultural integrity of the area.

With the Narmada Parikrama's cultural and spiritual significance, the project is expected to provide better route planning and accessibility for the thousands of annual devotees. Amit Sharma, Whole Time Director of Matrix Geo, emphasized the importance of combining spirituality, sustainability, and technology to support both pilgrimage and future policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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