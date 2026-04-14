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Amazon's $11.57 Billion Satellite Ambition: A Globalstar Takeover

Amazon.com announces the acquisition of Globalstar in a $11.57 billion deal to strengthen its satellite capabilities, positioning itself against Starlink led by Elon Musk. This move aligns with Amazon's strategic deployment of 3,200 satellites, aiming to establish its satellite internet services amidst collaborations with tech giant Apple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:01 IST
Amazon's $11.57 Billion Satellite Ambition: A Globalstar Takeover
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Amazon.com has announced a landmark acquisition, securing satellite company Globalstar for $11.57 billion. This strategic move aims to enhance Amazon's satellite network as it takes on the expansive Starlink project spearheaded by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The deal will provide Amazon with Globalstar's network of two dozen satellites, bolstering the tech giant's ambitions to deploy 3,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit by 2029, with substantial progress required by the regulatory deadline in July 2026.

Notably, Globalstar's satellite capabilities power Apple's 'Emergency SOS' feature. The partnership between Amazon and Apple, with the latter investing $1.5 billion in Globalstar, will continue to advance satellite-based safety services for Apple devices, contingent on regulatory approval of the acquisition set to finalize next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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