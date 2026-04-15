ASML Boosts Revenue Forecast Amid Soaring AI Chip Demand

ASML announced an upward revision in its 2026 revenue forecast on Wednesday, attributing the adjustment to a spike in demand for AI chipmaking tools. The Dutch company now anticipates sales in the range of 36 billion to 40 billion euros.

This update marks an increase from the previous projection of 34-39 billion euros. Analysts had predicted sales would likely hit the higher end of that bracket, around 37.7 billion euros, based on data from LSEG.

The company's growth comes amidst a broader industry trend favoring increased automation and intelligence in chip manufacturing. The exchange rate at present stands at $1 equating to 0.8483 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)