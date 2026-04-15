Nova 2: Elevating Everyday Experience with Ai+ Smartphone

The tech world is abuzz as Ai+ Smartphone announces the release of the Nova 2, a new entry in their Nova Series. Available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail stores from April 14, the device promises reliability blended with personal style.

Priced competitively, the Nova 2 aims to captivate first-time upgraders and switchers with its impressive specs. Available in two models, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage at Rs. 8,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 10,999, this smartphone caters to varied needs.

Backed by a 6000mAh battery, the phone ensures seamless performance throughout the day. With Android 16 and NxtQuantum OS, users can expect a smooth experience. The 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera deliver quality images, rounded off by a robust design available in five vibrant colors.

(With inputs from agencies.)